State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

