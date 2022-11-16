State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
HALO opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $54.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.