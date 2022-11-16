State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $191.32.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

