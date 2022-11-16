State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,490 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Tripadvisor worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.9 %

Tripadvisor Profile

TRIP stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -304.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

