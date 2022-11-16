State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affirm by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after buying an additional 643,926 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.72.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

