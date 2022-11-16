State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,862 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $28.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

