State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 686 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 14.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,037,000 after buying an additional 233,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.