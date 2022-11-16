State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,477 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $37,437,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pilgrim's Pride Price Performance

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 80.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

