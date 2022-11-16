State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,343 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Under Armour by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $22.94.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

