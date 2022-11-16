State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,175 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

