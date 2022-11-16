State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,250 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

KBR stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

