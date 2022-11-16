State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,040 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $112.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,713 shares of company stock worth $2,063,662. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

