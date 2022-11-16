State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,210 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Avient worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Avient’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

