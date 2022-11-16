State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,285 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Dorian LPG worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 137,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 202,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,000 shares of company stock worth $7,974,090. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

