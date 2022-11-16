State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

