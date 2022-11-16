State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total value of $321,431.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,282.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,282.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

