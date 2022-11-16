State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,129,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,513,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

ACI opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

