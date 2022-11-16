State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

