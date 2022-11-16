State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,585 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $603.82 million, a PE ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

