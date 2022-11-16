State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 9,057 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

