State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 18,327 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Carvana worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $304.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

