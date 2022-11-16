State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $2.73 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,190 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in UiPath by 48.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.26.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $56.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $964,209. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

