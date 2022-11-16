State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $2.48 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:S opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

