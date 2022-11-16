State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Freshpet worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

