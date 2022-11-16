State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.34% of Interface worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 923,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 793,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 198,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

TILE opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

