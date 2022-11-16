State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.21% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.00. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGN. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

