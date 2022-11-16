State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 121.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,221 shares of company stock worth $641,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

