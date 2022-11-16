State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

