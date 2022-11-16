State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of QuantumScape worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 271,168 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $335,047.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $517,466.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $335,047.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 283,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,874. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 5.58. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

