State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Steelcase worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 155,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 680,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

