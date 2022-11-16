State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of ChargePoint worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

