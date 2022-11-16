State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 189,008 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 379,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.