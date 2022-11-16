State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Harmonic worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 1,906.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 263,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.9 %

Harmonic stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,420 shares of company stock worth $4,516,904 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

