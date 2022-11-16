State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,643 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Griffon worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

GFF opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

