State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Altice USA worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 149,944 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.26.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

