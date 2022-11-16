State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 461.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

