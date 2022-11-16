State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $37,001,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Insider Activity

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,494 shares of company stock valued at $55,093,445. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.09.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

