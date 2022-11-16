State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 74,293 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

