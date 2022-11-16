State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,174 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

VAC stock opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

