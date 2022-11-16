State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 33,640 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $139,315.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,356 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

