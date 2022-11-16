State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,943 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 167,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

