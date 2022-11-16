State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

