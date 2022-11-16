State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,955 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.40% of The Hackett Group worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.