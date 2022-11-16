Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Splunk Trading Up 1.1 %

SPLK stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.