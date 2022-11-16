Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,547 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHR stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

