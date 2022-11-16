Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report released on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

