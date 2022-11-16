Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

