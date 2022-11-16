Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

