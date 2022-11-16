Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 908 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

