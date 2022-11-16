Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 365 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American International Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.