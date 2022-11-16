Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,727 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

